Joelle King the first NZ woman to make world championships semifinal in 20 years

Joelle King after her quarter-final victory over Belgium's Nele Gilis. Screenshot / Squash TV

Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) will make history when she contests the PSA world championships semifinal against six-time world champion Nour El Sherbini of Egypt in Chicago on Thursday afternoon (NZ time).

King, 34, is the first New Zealand woman to reach the semifinals of the tournament in 20 years, since Carol Owens who won the title in 2003.

"I didn't know that at all," a pleasantly surprised King said, after her thrilling quarterfinal victory over Belgium's Nele Gilis yesterday.

"This has been a goal of mine for years to win a world championship - and I haven't even made it to [playing] the semifinal. So it's kind of one step done."

King has been in dazzling form at the world championships, defeating Gilis in three straight games, 11-9, 11-8, 11-7 in 38 minutes to advance to the semfinal, following a clean sweep of her earlier round opponents who she didn't drop a game to either.

El Sherbini, 27, will be a whole different challenge for the world no. 4 however.

The Egyptian this week reclaimed the no. 1 spot, ending compatriot Nouran Gohar’s 57-week reign as the top-ranked female squash player.

King - who has beaten El Sherbini before when the Egyptian was also no. 1 - knows she will have to be at her best to upset the favourite.

"Obviously, [I'm] coming up against a very tough opponent in the next round."

But the New Zealander remains positive about her chances, "From here it feels like every day becomes a new tournament," she said.

El Sherbini beat King 4-1 in a PSA tournament final in Washington DC in February 2022.

The Egyptian enjoys a 15-1 lead in her head-to-head contests with King.

Today's game is the first time King has made a PSA world championships semifinal in her 19-year career.

Joelle King plays Nour El Sherbini at 1pm (NZ time) with coverage on Squash TV and Sky Sport NZ.