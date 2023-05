Source: Facebook / Squash New Zealand

Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) is through to the third round of the PSA World Championships in Chicago.

King swept past England's Lucy Beecroft three games to zip, 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 in 31 minutes, on Saturday morning (NZ time).

The world no. 4 has made a flying start to the tournament, powering past Enora Villard of France in the opening round, 11-8, 11-4, 11-2 in 28 minutes, in another three-game clean sweep.