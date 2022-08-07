Joelle King guaranteed gold or silver medal after mixed semi win

Photo / Getty Images

Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) and Paul Coll have marched into the mixed doubles squash final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with a comfortable 11-7, 11-4 win over the top seed Indian pair of Saurav Ghosal and Karthik Pallikal in 29 minutes to guarantee themselves a medal.

The win assures King and Coll of either gold or silver and means it will be the seventh Commonwealth Games medal for King and fourth for Coll.

King will have won at least a single medal – and often more - at the last four Commonwealth Games.

They will meet England's Alison Waters and Adrian Waller in the final at 6am on Monday morning (New Zealand time).

King is also still in the women’s doubles semi-finals with Amanda Landers-Murphy. The defending champions from the Gold Coast four years ago face Malaysians Yiwen Chan and Ainaa Ampandi.

This match will be played at 11pm Sunday evening (New Zealand time).