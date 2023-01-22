Joelle King into last eight at New York's Tournament of Champions

Source / Twitter

New Zealand’s Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) has hit top form in round three of the Tournament of Champions in New York's Grand Central Station.

It is the third time King - ranked No 4 in the world - has made the last eight at the United States tournament, after she overcame Belgium’s Nele Gilis in straight sets to win in 36 minutes.

King displayed strength and power around the middle to dominate Gilis and keep her moving into all four corners. King took the opening two games 11-6, 11-8.

Another great rally from @Joelle_King and @NeleGilis, with all four corners of the court being covered by these two great athletes 🔥#ToCSquash pic.twitter.com/afAcLhLNtc — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) January 21, 2023

In the third game, Gilis tried her best to get herself into the match but struggled to relax which allowed King to take advantage of loose drives and close out the match, 11-7.

“It’s fair to say that Nele (Gilis) is playing the best squash of her career, she’s had some incredible results in the last few months. I knew it would be a really tough ask to win today, never mind to win 3-0," said King.

"I think sometimes when you think more, you use less energy and I think I just played really smart squash.”

King, 34, will now face 21-year-old Egyptian, Jana Shiha, for a place in the quarters. King has won their only two encounters.