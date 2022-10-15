Joelle King loses US Open semifinal

Source / Squash NZ

Joelle King has been beaten in the semifinals of the US Open in straight games by six-time world champion Nour El Sherbini of Egypt.

King was the only non-Egyptian to make the semis but found herself on the wrong end of an 11-8, 11-8, 11-5 scoreline in 35 minutes.

El Sherbini was quick to pounce on loose drives from King and moved the ball into the front corners with ease to drag King up the court.

The Egyptian took the first two games 11-8 to place one foot in the final and she cemented that place with a confident 11-5 scoreline in the third game.

It was the fourth time King had reached the semis at the tournament, however, she has yet to reach the final.

The loss will either keep King at No 5 in the world or possibly push her up a place in the latest PSA rankings on Monday night.

King will return to New Zealand for the Nations Cup and NZ Open in Tauranga in November.