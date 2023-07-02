Joelle King on track to equal Dame Susan Devoy’s NZ national titles record

Joelle King and Maiden-Lee Coe at the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre in Tauranga. Facebook / Squash New Zealand

Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) has booked a spot in the final of the New Zealand squash championships in Tauranga on Sunday.

Nine-time national champion, King was a cut above in her quarterfinal, outclassing ninth seed Anne Leakey 11-1, 11-1, 11-4, a Squash New Zealand release said.

King again showed why she’s ranked number four in the world as she took on Winona-Jo Joyce in her semi-final, directing play from the middle of the court for a cruisy 11-2, 11-3, 11-4 win.

Joelle King and Winona-Jo Joyce in Saturday's semi-final. Facebook / Squash New Zealand

King will now meet Megan Graham in the women’s final at 1pm today, where she will attempt to equal Dame Susan Devoy’s record of 10 national titles.

The match will be livestreamed at New Zealand Squash Championships – Digital Vision Live, which requires free sign-up to the Squash NZ TV channel.