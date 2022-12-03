Joelle King powers into Hong Kong semis

Source / Squash NZ

Joelle King has progressed to the semifinals of the Hong Kong Squash Open after winning overnight.

King, who is on a run of success after tournament titles at the New Zealand Open and Singapore Open, beat rival Sarah-Jane Perry of England, 11-4, 11-7, 11-8, in a dominant 31-minute performance.

“I thought I started pretty well to be honest for the first two, and then I came away a little from what I was doing and she stepped up, and she’s so dangerous. I’m very pleased to come away in three. I think I’m playing some of my best squash.”

Fourth-seed King is the only non-Egyptian in the semis. She faces Nour El Sherbini, the second seed, for a spot in the final at 10.30pm this evening (NZ time).