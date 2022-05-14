Joelle King into second round of world champs in Egypt

Photo / Supplied

Women’s world no. 5 Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) has made a good start at the squash world championships in Egypt.

King won her round one match over Hong Kong’s Tsz-Wing Ton 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 in Cairo on Friday evening (NZ time) and was satisfied with her performance.

“My injury is feeling good. Obviously, after Manchester I had a little break and made sure everything was working well and had a lot of rehab. I’m just looking forward to cracking onto round two," King said following the match.

“Every tournament is a new tournament and, as fast as you think ‘I’ve got this’ and know what I’m doing, it can all come a bit unstuck and you just have to prepare for every tournament.

"Nothing comes easy, it gives you confidence, but you can’t have too much confidence. Everybody goes away and works harder and you’ve got to start each tournament as a new one.”

King faces Egyptian Yathreb Adel on Monday in the second round.

This year’s PSA world championships is the richest professional squash tournament in history, as the players battle it out for $1,100,000 in total player prize compensation to be split equally amongst the men and women, a PSA world tour report says.