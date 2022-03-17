Joelle King in semifinal action in Egypt

Source / Squash NZ

World no. 6, Joelle King (Ngāti Porou), will face Egyptian Nouran Gohar, the world no. 2, in the Black Ball Open in Cairo this morning (NZ time).

King won her way through to the PSA World Tour tournament semifinal after making light work of world no. 4 USA's Amanda Sobhy in the quarterfinals 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 in 31 minutes.

Black Ball Women's Squash Open 2022 - QF Roundup: Joelle King vs Amanda Sobhy. Source / YouTube

Earlier in the open, King won a drama-filled second-round clash against Egyptian 20-year-old Farida Mohamed 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 11-13, 9-3, after her opponent was forced to concede the match following a knee injury.

The New Zealander is the only non-Egyptian in the semifinals and was beaten by Gohar in the semifinals of the Windy City Open in Chicago at the beginning of the month.

King's game will be live on Sky TV at 7am today (Sky Sport 9, Ch 59).