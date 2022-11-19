Joelle King into Singapore semi-final

Source / Squash NZ

Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) has continued her good run of form to reach her fourth consecutive PSA World Tour semifinal in Singapore, after her NZ Open title-winning performance last weekend.

King powered past Belgium’s Tinne Gilis in straight games, dominating for the majority of the match and keeping Gilis deep in the back corners and pouncing on loose returns at the front of the court.

After setting up a 2-0 lead, King who is on a run of 10 consecutive wins continued to press forward. She moved from strength to strength in game three and fought back from a 5-3 deficit to take the third game 11-8 and move into the final four.

“That was tough,” admitted King after the match.

“I’m close to Tinne so it’s always hard when you like someone and you know they’re battling a bit. So it’s difficult to not think about them. But I just tried to play the end of each game really well. She was firing it in and I had to work really hard.

"I was feeling tired today so I think this is a really good win,” said King after the 29-minute win 11-8, 11-7, 11-8.

The world no. 5 ranked Kiwi was pleased with the conditions at the venue.

“I’m loving it here, hot surroundings so my body gets warm but a dead court is perfect conditions for me. But we’re getting further into the tournament now and I’m playing someone in the semi-finals tomorrow. So it’s a new day and a new challenge, so I just have to be ready.”

King will play American Sabrina Sobhy in the semifinals late tonight.