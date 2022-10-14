Joelle King through to semis of US Open

Joelle King has silenced the home crowd in Philadelphia as she produced a business-like performance to defeat the last American player at the US Squash Open.

King (Ngāti Porou) defeated 20th-ranked Sabrina Sobhy 19-17, 11-8, 11-8 in 51 minutes to make the last four of the tournament – the only non-Egyptian to make the semis.

The first game saw King's experience as the set ebbed and flowed from one player to another, with the New Zealander helped by a few careless shots from Sobhy, which were awarded as strokes. In the second and third King always maintained a presence that gave her the lead and eventually continued into the match results.

After the game, King gave credit to her opposition and explained it wasn’t a regular contest.



King makes her fourth US Open semifinal.

“That was 3-0, but it hardly felt like it was a 3-0 match,” said the 34-year-old King “She’s an incredible player and I’ve always known she had in her what she produced this week. I’m just extremely proud I hung in tough in that first game and I think that was the difference today.”

The Waikato-based player who will head the New Zealand Open tournament next month in Tauranga has reached the semifinals of the US Open on three previous occasions 2017, 2013 and 2012.

“I’m so excited that all the players are coming to New Zealand and we will be on home turf. Obviously, it’s quite brutal in Egypt, you know, even if you had a good shot. they [the crowd] don’t really give you much. We’re playing well and stuff like that. But then once you’re on there, you’re all focused on that white ball.”

King, the current world No 5 will face either eighth seed Salma Hany or second seed Nour El Sherbini, both from Egypt in the semis tomorrow morning (NZT).