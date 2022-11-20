Joelle King through to Singapore final

Source / Squash NZ

Joelle King is through to her second consecutive PSA world tour final after overcoming American Sabrina Sobhya in a tough five-game battle at the Singapore Squash Open.

King, who claimed the New Zealand Open title last Sunday in Tauranga, edged Sobhy 12-10 in the opening game of today's match, despite the American saving three game balls.

However, Sobhy’s speed around the court and shot selection paid dividends in the second game as the world no. 18 shrugged off a fightback from fifth-ranked King.

King took the lead once again after she won the third game 11-8, but Sobhy produced another comeback in the fourth to force a decider after clinching the game 11-5 win.

In the end, the experience of King proved too much for the unseeded American as the 34-year-old Kiwi progressed to the final 12-10, 7-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-5 in 58 minutes.

“I’m relieved, definitely! I was feeling a little bit flat throughout that match. It was coming in waves and she was playing so well,” said King.

“Her movement, her sharpness, I was just trying to find a way to keep myself in the match. I knew in the fifth it was anyone’s game and whoever was going to play the start of it well was really important, which was what I tried to do."

King said her years of mahi on the professional circuit got her through today.

“When you’ve been on tour for 16 years, you’ve got quite a lot of experience and that was probably the difference today. I tried to use that, start well, play each point as it came and I got a good start, so it was about protecting that.”

King will face Egyptian Nour El Tayeb for the title late Sunday night NZT.