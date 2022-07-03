Joelle King wins ninth NZ squash title

Joelle King with fellow NZ title winner, world no. 2 Paul Coll. Photo / Supplied

Top seed Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) has won the NZ Squash Championships in Tauranga on Sunday but not without a fight.

King, who has now won the title nine times, took on her Commonwealth Games doubles partner, Amanda Landers-Murphy (Te Āti Awa), but found herself in a bit of a battle after previously dominating her way to the final.

Amanda Landers-Murphy and Joelle King post-match. Source / Squash NZ

Landers-Murphy, who knows King's game inside out, stuck with her higher-ranked opponent through the first and second games.

However, the power and strength of King, ranked no. 5 in the world, eventually showed through for an 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-1 victory in front of a packed crowd at the Devoy Squash Club in Tauranga.

Source / Squash NZ