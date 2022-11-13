Joelle King wins NZ Open for 15th PSA career title

By Kelvin McDonald
Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) has beaten Tesni Evans of Wales to win the New Zealand Squash Open title in Tauranga today.

King made quick work of the match, 11-4, 11-6, 11-5 in 37 minutes. It was Evans' first final in more than three years.

King, who is based in Bristol, England away from whānau in Aotearoa, was emotional lifting the Open trophy.

“It was a tournament I’ve been waiting for so long to play in front of my fans and family who haven’t seen me play since I was a little girl,” said King.

Speaking of her opponent, King added, “We’ve been through some tough times. It’s a lonely sport, so when you find someone you get along with, you stay tight. We’re in each other’s corner and I’m very happy to come off the winner today.”

