John Tamihere donates settlement money with Mike Hosking to Māori Party

Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere won't disclose how much he got from a settlement deal with broadcaster Mike Hosking and media company NZME following their apology for "recklessly" defaming him. But he was delighted to announce he would be donating the money to the Māori Party.

The award for false allegations by Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB would be paid in cash.

"That's confidential - the whole transaction is confidential," Tamihere says.

"What I can say a contribution will be made to the Māori Party, and you can thank Mike Hosking for that."

