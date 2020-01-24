John Tamihere to stand for Māori Party?

Failed mayoral candidate and former Labour Party minister John Tamihere could be set to stand for the Māori Party, and go head to head for the Tāmaki Makaurau seat, held by Labour minister Peeni Henare.

When asked by Māori Television if he was set to announce his candidacy as the Māori Party candidate for Tāmaki Makaurau Tamihere, who has been vocal of his concern over Minister Henare’s handling of Whānau Ora, said, “There is a bit of water to go under the bridge before any decisions are made,” but “I’m not prepared to stand by and watch a Māori design, to Māori, by Māori for Māori policy be destroyed by stealth."

If the Labour Māori MP’s stay off the party list as they did last election, Tamihere winning Tāmaki Makaurau would take out Peeni Henare as an MP, and also as Whānau Ora minister.

Tamihere was beaten handily for the mayoralty last year by incumbent Phil Goff, but has a strong support base among urban Māori in Auckland.