John Tamihere to take on Peeni Henare in Tāmaki Makaurau

Former cabinet minister John Tamihere will take on current labour minister Peeni Henare in the Māori electorate of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Tamihere, who was a minister under Prime Minister Helen Clark in the early 2000s, had been widely tipped to stand for the Māori Party after his continued attacks on Minister Henare for his handling of Whānau Ora over the past few months.

Tamihere is the most high profile of the four Māori Party candidates currently confirmed by the party and would be in the running for the leadership.

His candidacy does not come without baggage. He has come under fire for comments made years ago as a host on Radio Live and has referred to women as ‘front bums’.

Tamihere was the Tāmaki Makaurau MP until he was pushed out by Sir Pita Sharples in 2005 after Tamihere did not cross the floor with Tariana Turia over the foreshore and seabed.

He was also well beaten for the mayoralty of Waitakere in 2007 by Bob Harvey with a 4,000 vote split and was comfortably handled by Phil Goff for the Auckland mayoralty, not even managing half of Goff’s total, going down by over 80,000 votes.

More to come.