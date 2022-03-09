Johnson kicks off Warriors' 2022 season; Addin-Fonua Blake captain

He's officially back in a Warriors jersey, he's been named in the starting team for the NRL's opening round, and he's ready to kick off the Warriors' 2022 season.

Shaun Johnson, making a return to his debut club since leaving back in September 2018, is paired in the halves with the Māori All-Stars captain Kodi Nikorima (Ngāi Tahu, Nga Rāuru).

Nikorima impressed in his All-Stars performance in a strong match against the Indigenous All-Stars in early February, slotting both a try and conversion to help lead his Māori brethren to victory.

Despite not having any game time during their Unite For Tonga preseason game with the Melbourne Storm, Johnson is ready to show out when his side faces the St George Illawarra Dragons at Sunshine Coast Stadium this Saturday.

Usually in the halves with Nikorima, Ngāpuhi young gun Chanel Harris-Tavita moves to fullback this week, filling the position for a suspended Reece Walsh who will return earlier than expected next week after having his sentence reduced.

With Ngāti Kahungnu's Tohu Harris still recovering from knee surgery, captaincy duties befall upon front-rower Addin-Fonua Blake. Usually on the bench, Bunty Afoa will join Fonua-Blake in the front row, with Wayde Egan, Euan Aitken, Eliesa Katoa and Josh Curran rounding out the starting forward pack.

Rookies Rocco Berry and Viliami Vailea make their start as the team's centres with Marcelo Montoya and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Waikato-Tainui) locked in on the wings.

Even without Harris, Walsh, and the suspended Matthew Lodge, this Warriors side could get their first victory over the Dragons. To find out, tune in this Saturday when the Warriors face off with the Dragons at 7:30pm on Sky Sport.