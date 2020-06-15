Jones ups regional spending to create 800 jobs

Regional councils across the country will see a boost in money and jobs following a $60 million regional projects package announced today.

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says the $60 million will create at least 800 jobs.

Opotiki will get a boost of $4m and $27m will go to regions in the bottom half of the North Island and the top of the South Island.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment is set to hit an all-time high at almost 10 percent this year.

And, with only seven more weeks left of the wage subsidy scheme, many Kiwis will be looking for jobs.