Jordan Ngatai No.1 pick in historic NZNBL draft

The 2020 Sal's NBL Draft has recently been completed, making it the very first draft for New Zealand's premier basketball league. This draft comprised of 84 players that were selected by one of the seven teams in the league.

Tall Blacks small forward Jordan Ngatai was the first pick of this historic event and will now be seen playing for the Otago Nuggets. Otago also managed to add veteran Tall Blacks point guard Jarrod Kenny to their lineup, who they picked up from the bottom of the second round.

Ngatai, a three-time NBL champion with the Wellington Saints, would make an excellent addition to Otagos guard-centric lineup, bringing his height, athleticism and scoring ability. However, Ngatai was a late decision for the team, with their initial pick going to Kenny. The team, alternatively going with Ngatai as their first pick, we're surprised to pick up Jarrod Kenny at the end of the second round.

Kenny's leadership skills would be seen as a vital asset for the team, along with his outstanding court craft and defensive ability.

Derone Raukawa was the second pick fo the draft, going to the Taranaki Mountainairs.

The Manawatū Jets selected Tall Black and Breaker forward Tom Vodanovich for the third pick.

The fourth pick went to the Nelson Giants taking Tall Black captain Mika Vukona who was pre-selected by the team as he had already spent the bulk of his career playing for the Giants.

NCAA 2019 Champion Jack Salt, was picked up by the Canterbury Rams as the fifth pick. Salt is the only NCAA player in New Zealand's Basketball League.

Franklin Bulls took Dom Kelman-Poto as the sixth pick and the Auckland Huskies selected Former Sacramento State Hornets guard, Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa with the final pick of the first round.

The season will tip-off on June 23.