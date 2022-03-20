Jordan Rapana: 'I got too excited, I was representing my people'

By Te Ao Toa
Māori All-Stars and Canberra Raiders winger Jordan Rapana was suspended for the first two rounds of the NRL after two tackles - including a grade 1 shoulder charge on Titans forward David Fifita - in the Indigenous All-Stars game in February.

He spoke exclusively to Māori Television's Te Ao Toa before his return to the NRL next weekend.

"Probably at times, I got a bit too excited," Rapana tells Te Ao Toa.

"Probably no words can explain the feeling that I had. Definitely, it was goosebumps. You're representing your people and your whānau."

"It was just an awesome feeling and an awesome moment," he says.

