Joseph Parker fights back from early knock down to win in split decision

After suffering a first-round knockdown inside the first 10 seconds, Joseph Parker dug in to work his way back into his heavyweight bout against Derek Chisora in Manchester and take out the fight in a controversial split decision.

Despite taking a heavy blow in the first round, 29-year-old Parker withstood the early pressure from 37-year-old Chisora to take control in the latter half of the fight.

"The plan was to box, move and be smart and stay focused. I still lost a bit of focus in the beginning of the early rounds," Parker said post-fight.

Parker won the fight after two judges scored the fight 115-113 and 116-111 in his favour and one judge went the other way scoring it 115-113 for Chisora.

Chisora felt hard done by the result, saying post-fight that he deserves another shot at Parker, "If he's going to give me a rematch, give me a rematch and I'm going to blow him out of the water this time."

The win sees Parker claim the vacant WBO intercontinental heavyweight title.