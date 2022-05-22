Joseph Parker jokes with Kai Kara-France

Joseph Parker wants to fight Tyson Fury, even though they have been training together in England. The former champ spoke to our champ Kai Kara-France in Tāmaki Makaurau.

"It's been a great change in environment and training team, schedule and programme and I've adjusted and adapted to it and I feel it's been really beneficial. So it's all uphill from now," Parker said.

"(We're) looking to lock in the next fight and head overseas to start training again."

"It's (British fighter) Joe Joyce and we're looking at July, but I think it's going to be shifted now because of a few other issues."

With Parker's next fight set to be in England, he joked he wished it was in the US so he could enjoy Kara-France's interim title fight against Mexican flyweight Brandon Moreno in July.

"I wish it was in Texas on your undercard," Parker said with a laugh. "Imagine you the main event and me the undercard," he said with a smile.