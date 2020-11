Some media are reporting the highly anticipated heavy-weight bout between Junior Fa and Joseph Parker has been postponed until next year.

The news comes after Fa's routine blood test had anomalies and doctors told him he would not be medically cleared in time for next month's bout. It is believed he will undergo surgery next week.

Te Ao News understands that fight organisers are hoping to reschedule the fight to late February or early March next year.

More to come.