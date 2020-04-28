Jucy arrests - Car thieves busted via Facebook onsell attempt

Police recover portion of stolen Jucy Rental vehicles - Photo / File

Fourteen people have been arrested in connection to the 112 vehicles stolen from Jucy Rentals in Māngere.

Police have recovered 50 of the Jucy rental vehicles and are continuing their search for the rest.

They have also confirmed that the majority of the vehicles were small. Models such as the Holden Captiva, Suzuki Swift and Mazda 3 were the most popular choice of theft.

The people arrested vary in age from 21 - 52.

Charges also vary including breaches of the Health Act, failing to stop when requested, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and receiving stolen goods.

Police are still working to get a full timeline of this ‘grand theft auto’.

It is believed that the thefts occurred in the weekend, and authorities are trying to obtain onsite CCTV footage.

It has also come to light, that 18 vehicles from another unnamed car rental business were stolen as well. The thieves tried to sell the vehicles on the Facebook Marketplace, among other avenues.

Matt Srhoj, Counties Manukau West Area Commander, says, “We encourage the community to report any suspicious activity such as this online.

“We also want to remind the public that it is an offence to knowingly receive stolen property and those found by Police risk being prosecuted.”

Anyone with information which may assist our investigation is encouraged to contact Police by phoning 10-5 and quoting file number 200426/2493.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.