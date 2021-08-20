Judge bans Billy Te Kahika Jnr from internet at first stage of case

Anti-lockdown protester William Desmond Te Kahika, also known as Billy Te Kahika Junior, yesterday appeared in the Auckland District Court before Judge Peter Winter.

The former political candidate from Whangārei, who spread misinformation about Covid-19 during last year’s general election, had been charged with intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 alert level requirements and failing to assist a constable exercising search powers under the Search and Surveillance Act.

This followed his arrest on Wednesday after speaking to about 50 anti-vaxxers protesting outside TVZ’s headquarters.

The Covid-19 breaches carry a maximum penalty of six months jail or a $4000 fine. Failing to assist under the Search and Surveillance Act has a maximum penalty of three months' imprisonment.

Te Kahika pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail and ordered to live at a Hokianga address, which he can only leave for attending his next court appearance, or for pre-arranged meetings with his lawyer.

The judge ruled Te Kahika is not to access the internet or possess any internet-capable device. He was also banned from meeting two alleged associates.