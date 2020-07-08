Judge us on policy, not race – Nikki Kaye

Despite an all-Pākehā front row, Nikki Kaye is confident the National Party can deliver for Māori.

“I think we will be judged by the policy that we put out … I hope that we are judged by what we do for Māori,” Nikki Kaye says.

The National Party deputy leader says her leader is up to the job. Kaye says Todd Muller is committed to resolving the inter-generational issues that have plagued Māori.

“He’s also committed to economic development, and the issue of ensuring that our Treaty settlements are maximised,” Kaye says.

“To ensure that Māori have a strong future.”

Health, education, and employment are, in Kaye’s words, a National priority.

“We would have a strong economic plan,” she says.

“It’s been very hard for young people to get into a house. So we’ll have a very strong housing policy.”

Language, culture and building a strong Māori economy, Kaye adds, would be part of National’s plans.