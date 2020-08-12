Judith Collins calls for September election to be postponed

National Party leader Judith Collins has shifted the conversation from Covid-19 to elections, by pushing for the September election to be delayed until late November or early next year.

This afternoon she said it was unfair to have an election now for not only opposition parties but also for the general public.

“It is simply unsustainable to expect there to be a fair and just election at a time when the opposition parties and other parties of government are not free to campaign, but also when people have no certainty of whether they will be able to cast a vote on election day.”

Collins also made a conscious effort to point to what she calls lack of transparency of the government, over the four community transmitted Covid-19 cases.

“Last evening around quarter to nine she (Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern) called me and advised me that there was a community transmission of the virus.

“It is always part of our pre-election convention that the government does not make major decisions without full consultation with the opposition.

“Clearly, advising a leader of the opposition right before the announcement is not consultation.”

Collins was speaking as the latest UMR poll was released, showing support for National continues to drop but its new leader gaining popularity. Although Labour numbers have dropped, the poll, the poll shows Labour has enough support to govern alone.