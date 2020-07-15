Judith Collins named leader of National Party

It was a whirlwind day for the National Party. In less than 24 hours it lost a leader, endured a media storm and at 9pm announced a new duo to lead the party in Judith Collins and Gerry Brownlee.

It took only two hours for the caucus to come to a decision. That seems hasty decisionmaking for a party which had a leadership less than two months ago. Some are speculating whether this decision was on the cards the whole time.



"I know that we as a team can do it," Judith Collins told media last night.

Those were confident words from the first female leader in over 20 years. Judith Collins stepped out in front of media with her new No 2, Gerry Brownlee.

"Third time lucky"

The seasoned duo looked comfortable. Collins said she wouldn't be going easy on Labour's leader.

"There is no chance at all that I'm going to let Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern get away with any nonsense when it comes to our economy and doing her job."

Regardless of being the third leadership duo in two months, the new National leaders said they believed they still had what it took to win in September.

"The common goal is to get rid of the current government, and to put in place a far better government for this country and what it's going to need, particularly from an economic point of view."

Despite the leadership changes, not much else has changed in Māori representation

"We are on track to where we are going. I think it's important that we send some strong messages out to our base voters who have been a bit discombobulated. They need to know we're back on track and going to take the fight to the government. I can't wait to do that."

The new faces of National will be hitting the electorates in a bid to help the numbers in the Labour-heavy polls.

Collins is expected to name her shadow cabinet today.