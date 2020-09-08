Judith Collins promises meth crackdown

There's a war coming. This from National leader Judith Collins as the National Party repeats its promise to crack down on meth-harm reduction plaguing communities across NZ.

But an Opotiki councillor is condemning National's War on P policy. The party's drugs policy, launched by National leader Judith Collins in Hawke's Bay on Monday, includes $50 million in contestable funding for community-based harm reduction programmes, and more drug dogs at airport and ports to stop drugs entering the country.