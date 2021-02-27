Junior Fa ready to take his big shot against Joseph Parker

Photo / File

It is make or break for both Joseph Parker (27-2) and Junior Fa (19-0) as they go head-to-head in the biggest local bout since David Tua and Shane Cameron, tonight at Spark Arena in Auckland.

A win in this fight could advance both fighters' careers, bringing Parker back into the spotlight or providing Fa with the instant credibility he is chasing.

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn told Stuff Parker needs to win the fight with a devastating performance to move on to bigger fights and, potentially, another WBO title shot. Otherwise, it may be a tough ask to attract high-level interest.

Fa, on the other hand, as the underdog has everything to gain and nothing to lose. A win over Parker could help catapult his career.

On paper, it is Parker who has the upper hand. But Fa also has some powerful punches, as well as an all-star UFC team in his corner.

It should be an exciting bout to watch. Pay-per-view coverage starts at 7:30pm tonight on Sky Sport, with the main event underway no earlier than 10:30pm.