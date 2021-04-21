Jury finds police officer who killed George Floyd guilty

Derek Chauvin is found guilty on all counts of the murder of George Floyd. Credit source: Youtube/ITV News



Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all counts of murder in the trial of the killing of George Floyd.

The death of Floyd, which happened last May and was captured on cellphone video showing Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's throat, sparked many months of protests in the United States and around the world against police brutality of black people, headlined by the Black Lives Matter movement. The protests became the largest civil rights marches in decades.

The jury, which debated its decision over two days, found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter for the killing of Floyd who died on a street corner last year on Memorial Day.

The verdict was read aloud in court by Judge Peter Cahill, and was live-streamed, showing the moments inside the fortified courthouse and also the crowds of people outside waiting for the decision.

Sentencing won't happen for several weeks until a pre-sentencing report about his background is completed but he could face up to 40 years in prison. After the jury result was read today Chauvin was taken into custody.

According to Minnesota's sentencing guidelines, the presumptive sentence for second-degree murder is 12.5 years.

Speaking after the verdict in a news conference, several members of the prosecution team that tried Derek Chauvin spoke directly of George Floyd. “He was somebody,” said Jerry Blackwell, the lawyer who delivered the prosecution’s final words to the jury on Monday. “His life mattered.”