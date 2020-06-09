Jury trials to restart, courts hang on to pandemic tech

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann says jury trials will resume nationwide from the first week in August.

The chief justice took the precautionary step of suspending all jury trials on March 18, a week before wide-ranging public health restrictions were introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Justice Winkelmann says the unprecedented decision to suspend jury trials in March had reflected the special onus on the courts to protect the health of jurors required to perform an important civic duty.

“That onus continues but the absence of any evidence of community transmission of the virus, and consequent relaxation of physical distancing measures, means it is safe to resume jury trials,” the chief justice said.

Close attention will continue to be paid to hygiene in all courthouses and as before, persons summoned for jury service who are unwell, or whose personal circumstances prevent them from serving, can apply to be excused.

The chief justice says the ability to elect trial by jury is fundamental to the New Zealand system of criminal justice and is explicitly recognised in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990. However, this right depends on citizens making themselves available to serve on juries.

The courts have continued to do work at all alert levels. Using more technology so parties can participate remotely, and working collaboratively with the legal profession, the courts have progressively increases the range and number of cases they have been able to deal with safely during the public health emergency.

Judge-alone trials have already resumed in district courts and, in the High Court, some civil cases involving witnesses have been heard. The Court of Appeal and Supreme Court have both continued to sit throughout the period, sometimes with parties attending remotely.

Nevertheless, Covid-19 has restricted the operation of the courts over the last two and a half months. Each of the courts has plans to address the increase in caseload, and to minimise the disruption and delay to the parties and all others affected by proceedings before the courts.

Effect of Alert Level 1

The Alert Level 2 protocols for all courts were suspended from midnight last night when New Zealand moved to Level 1. New protocols are being consulted on and will be posted by Wednesday afternoon.

Pending the posting of those protocols from tomorrow onwards physical distancing will not be enforced in courts. However hygiene measures will be maintained, as will contact tracing.

Under Alert Level 1 the courts will essentially return to normal operations.

All defendants in police or Corrections custody will appear in person for all scheduled appearances during the Alert Level 1 period, unless directed to appear remotely.

Capturing improvements

Although courts will resume normal operations under Alert Level 1, the Chief Justice says the judiciary and the Ministry of Justice are committed to ensuring the innovations and process improvements forged during the health crisis will be retained.

“Throughout these two months we have been working closely with the profession to achieve a common objective: ensuring that whenever a person comes before the court, the engagement is meaningful and productive,” Chief Justice Winkelmann says.

“That objective will continue to drive change and innovations in our systems and processes as we move to address the significant human costs of Covid-19 pandemic on our courts and the wider justice sector.

“Those innovations will include greater use of technology to facilitate better access and improve administrative efficiency but will not overturn the fundamental premise that in New Zealand justice is administered face to face, kanohi ki te kanohi.”