'Just stay at home' - state of emergency declared for Tūranga-nui-a-Kiwa

Torrential downpours and flooding have seen a state of emergency declared for Tūranga-nui-a-Kiwa (Gisborne).

150 people have been evacuated and 750 homes without power in the Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay areas.

Emergency Management Minister and East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan says the Hikuwai River had risen rapidly to more than 12 metres with MetService saying 308mm of rain had fallen overnight.

Rescue efforts are under way to free two people trapped by water north of Tologa Bay and earlier a person was rescued from their car trapped in a river at Tokomaru Bay.

Flooding, slips and washouts have closed State Highway 35 from Gisborne to Ōpōtiki.

The chair of Hinemaurea Marae which is up the valley from Tolaga bay says surf-lifesaving IRBs and choppers have been used this morning to rescue people in his rohe.

"I was going to get the loader out to clear the road and get people out” he said.

Rehette Stoltz, Gisborne’s mayor is asking people to stay home if possible till the worst of the weather has passed, saying while civil defence is doing their best, they can’t help everyone at the same time.

‘If you can, just stay at home, check on your neighbors, we are expecting way more rain today, so we’re asking everyone to please be vigilant’.