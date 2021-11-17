Ka Hao and Rob Ruha go viral on TikToK

From the United States to Asia, content creators have used Kiwi group Ka Hao's song, 35, to make TikToks, anything from duets to dances, to reviews.

One content creator alone has over 266,000 views of his review of the Māori language song.

@De_Vaur is a musician who has used the song to make TikToks for his followers and says he was blown away by the song.

"The music caught me first. The music of it, the melody of it, the sound of it, and that caught me first, and then I was like I'm just so intrigued to learn more to get more."

"I listened maybe 30 seconds, maybe 40 seconds into the video, and then I was like, no, no, no wait, I've got to re-record this, this is too amazing. I don't know who sings this, and I've got to do more research."

TikTok is available in over 150 countries and has over one billion users.

Ka Hao's Rob Ruha has only just started making content on the platform, and he is astounded by the reaction, especially by those who are from other countries.

"Whether it's dance, or poi, maurākau, the fantastic thing is they are eager. Eager to acknowledge Māori, and not to belittle Māori, or to reject Māori."

Ruha says the song is upbeat and infectious, which in turn uplifts people, particularly now.

"This world is forever changing, a sickly world, so say our ancestors. We see this in the current predicament we are in. It's a song that really makes you tap your feet."