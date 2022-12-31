Ka kopou a Chrissie Hape o Ngāti Kahungunu ki tētahi tohu o Te Tau Hou

Nā Puawai Hudson | Te Ia Ka Oho

Kua whakawhiwhia ki a Chrissie Hape (Ngāti Kahungunu, Kai Tahu me Moriori) ki te Tohu Hapori i roto i ngā Tohu Hiranga o Aotearoa mō te tau hou, mō ōna mahi e hapaitia i te ao Māori me ōna mahi ārahi ki runga i ngā tini mana whakahaere.

I te timatatanga, kāhore a Chrissie i whakapono i whakawhiwhia e ia i tēnei tohu, i whakaaro mō tangata kē atu.

“I didn’t have a good look at it until I got into the office and then I went holy cow, this is for me. This can’t be right, so I got the same girlfriend to read it again even though I know you’re not suppose to show other people and she goes 'no, no, no this is for you' and I went what the heck! I don’t understand,” hei tā Chrissie.

Nā runga i ngā mātāpono o te whakaiti me te hūmarie kua whakatō e ōna mātua ki roto i a ia, kua whai hua, ā, kua whakae a Chrissie ki tēnei Tohu.

“Probably my parents are the ones that I think about right now. That’s the reason why I accepted it actually, because of my parents. They’d be right out of order. You know, total disbelief because as I said to you, they were very humble people,” hei tā Chrissie anō.

Kua mahora ngā hua o ōna mahi hei kaiwhakahaere matua o Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc me ōna mahi ki runga i ēnei momo tūranga mō te Kawanatanga me ngā kaupapa ā hapori mō Ngāi Māori.

Ka nui kē ngā pōtae e mau nei e tēnei ringarehe. Kua whakakīkī i te tūranga Director of Health Hawke’s Bay Poari mai i te tau 2020 me te tūranga Director of New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology Establishment Poari mai i te tau 2020 hoki.

He amorangi tēnei uri o Takitimu e tū ana ki te mua me te kōkiri i tōna iwi kia whakapakari i ngā hononga rangapū i waenganui i te Kawanatanga, ngā hapori me ngā iwi anō hoki, erangi e kore rawa e huri ōna mihi ki tua o te hapai ō.

“You know I wasn’t sitting there on my own. I have a team of people in my tari. I’ve got a group of Crown partners that I work alongside of, and a team of community partners, Māori NGO partners that I work with, so I’ve never seen it as just me,” hei tā Chrissie anō.

Ko ōna whainga i roto i ōna tini kaupapa kia whakawhanake, kia whakapiki i te hauora, i te mātauranga me te pāpori o ōna hapori me ōna iwi, ka tahi. Ka rua, ko te whakaitingia i te tōritetanga e kitea nei i roto i ngā hapori.

“Ngahiwi (Tomoana) he told me nothings impossible. He told me we had to make the unachievable achievable and the impossible possible and I took that on,” hei tāna anō.

E whakapono ana a Chrissie ko tēnei Tohu kua kopoungia ki runga i a ia, ehara i te toa takitahi, he toa takitini.