Kahungunu kapa haka regionals returns to Wairarapa

It's been nearly a decade since the Kahungunu kapa haka regional competition was hosted by the hau kāinga of Te Wairarapa.

Hundred of kaihaka and supporters turned out to Te Ore Ore Marae in Masterton this morning for the official pōwhiri.

Fourteen groups are set to take the stage tomorrow at Wairarapa Trust House Netball Centre starting at 8am until 8.30pm.

Performance Schedule :

E HUAKINA O TE KĒTI 7.30am



KARAKIA 8.20am

KAPA HAKA

1 Te Whanau o Te Rangiura o Wairarapa 8.30am

2 Te Ara o Tāwhaki 9.10am

3 Ngā Taipakeke o Ngāti Ranginui 9.50am

PARAMANAWA = 15 MINS

4 Ngā Pākeke o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga 10.35am

5 Te Paepae o Kahukuranui 11.15am

6 Te Poi o Heretaunga 11.55pm

TE WĀ TINA = 40 MINS

7 Te Rangiura o Wairarapa 1.05pm

8 Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga 1.45pm

9 Te Kapa a Kahukuranui 2.25pm

PARAMANAWA = 15 MINS

10 Te Kapa o Ngāti Ranginui 3.10pm

11 Ngā Waka 3.50pm

12 Mātangirau 4.30pm

PARAMANAWA = 15 MINS

13 Te Kikiri o te Rangi 5.15pm

14 Tamatea Arikinui 5.55pm

TE WĀ TUKU TAONGA - Awards 7.05pm

TE WĀ TUKU I TE MAURI - 7.35pm

KARAKIA WHAKAMUTUNGA- 7.45pm

The top four will represent Kahungunu rohe at Te Matatini Herenga Waka, Herenga Tāngata in 2021 at Auckland's Eden Park.

