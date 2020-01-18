Kahungunu rangatira Piri Sciascia passes away

By Te Ao - Māori News

Ngāti Kahungunu rangatira and te reo stalwart Piri Sciascia (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tahu) has passed away, aged 73.

Sciascia was a renowned kapa haka exponent and chief reo and tikanga advisor to the Governor-General, Prime Minister and Cabinet. 

He is a former Vice Pro-Chancellor of Victoria University and served as a chairperson of Te Māngai Pāho.

He was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori arts in 2013.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc have issued a statement outlining Sciascia will be taken back to his marae Rongomaraeroa in Pōrangahau tomorrow.

