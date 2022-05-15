Kai Kara-France to contest interim title fight

Kai Kara-France has revealed the big fight he has coming up in just over two months.

"Been offered an interim title fight against Brandon Moreno," the UFC flyweight told Te Ao Toa on Sunday evening.

"What makes this interesting is we've already fought. This is a rematch."

Kara-France lost the last time he met the Mexican fighter.

"We fought three years ago, back in 2019. It was a close fight, I dropped him twice in the first round. And then, he did well to adjust."

"I'm a different fighter since then so is he. He's gone on to win the world title. I've gone on to gather momentum, get more confident and now being on a two-fight win streak. I know I'm the best in the world."

Kara-France says this is one of those moments he has dreamt about his whole life.

"This is everything I worked towards. This has always been my goal, my dream and now it's all right in front of me."

He is looking forward to the fight, which he has revealed exclusively to Māori Television will be on July 30 in Dallas, Texas.

"When I'm in there I'll be channelling all my tūpuna, all my ancestors, everyone back in Aotearoa that's watching me, that's supporting me," says Kara-France.