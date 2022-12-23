Kai Kara-France pulls out of UFC Perth

Unfortunate news has been shared by UFC fighter Kai Kara-France today on social media today, who has had to pull out of his upcoming fight inside the octagon on February 11.

Kara-France (Waikato, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Ati Awa) was scheduled to fight against flyweight Alex Perez as part of UFC's return to Perth, Western Australia, but pulled out due to an undisclosed injury.



Credit: Facebook / Kai "Don't blink" Kara-France.

It would have been "Don't Blink's" first fight since July last year, where he was unsuccessful in obtaining the interim flyweight championship against Mexico's Brandon Moreno at UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas.

Earlier this week, ESPN MMA reported that Māori-Aussie middleweight fighter Robert "The Reaper" Whittaker's bout with Brazil's Paulo Costa would also not take place on the same fight card.

It comes as contract discussions between Costa and the UFC had been actioned, but nothing had been agreed upon.

According to Whittaker, UFC tried to do everything they could to make the fight happen. He says he could be rescheduled to fight until March or April, though it's not confirmed by UFC themselves.