UFC flyweight Kaiwhare "Don't Blink" Kara-France (Waikato-Tainui) signs contract for his next fight in the octagon.

Reports are saying the fight is targeted to take place on September 26 against American fighter Brandon Royval.

Kara-France's last fight was at UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. Hooker in Auckland at Spark Arena against American Tyson Nam where he won by decision.

He is the second fighter to come out of City Kickboxing to fight during the Covid-19 pandemic.