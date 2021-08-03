Kai-Kara France welcomes Garbrandt to flyweight in December dance

Te Ao Toa's newest presenter and UFC flyweight, Kai Kara France, has announced his next fight on social media - and it's a big one for his opponent.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is making the move to the lower weight class, and the #7 ranked flyweight is keen to welcome him.

Date is set, now we go to work!⚔️ December can’t come fast enough!🔥 #teamdontblink🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/C6qGkM21JY — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) August 3, 2021

Though not officially announced by the UF, France and other sources, including ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto, have confirmed the fight will happen on December 11.

Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) is headed to a new weight class. UFC finalizing Garbrandt’s flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France (@kaikarafrance) for an event on Dec. 11, per sources. pic.twitter.com/Vni5pZL9Vp — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 3, 2021

Garbrandt (12-4) is just 1-4 in his last five bouts in the octagon. He became bantamweight champion but suffered back-to-back losses to renowned fighter TJ Dillashaw to lose his bout. He suffered a KO loss to Pedro Munhoz not too long after, then snapped the losing streak with a KO win over Raphael Assuncao, leaving his bantamweight ranking at #6.

Kara-France's (22-9 and one No Contest) last fight ended with a walk-off knockout over Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259. Beating Garbrandt would be one of the biggest feats of his career.