Kai-Kara France welcomes Garbrandt to flyweight in December dance

By Te Ao - Māori News

Te Ao Toa's newest presenter and UFC flyweight, Kai Kara France, has announced his next fight on social media - and it's a big one for his opponent.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is making the move to the lower weight class, and the #7 ranked flyweight is keen to welcome him.

Though not officially announced by the UF, France and other sources, including ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto, have confirmed the fight will happen on December 11.

Garbrandt (12-4) is just 1-4 in his last five bouts in the octagon. He became bantamweight champion but suffered back-to-back losses to renowned fighter TJ Dillashaw to lose his bout. He suffered a KO loss to Pedro Munhoz not too long after, then snapped the losing streak with a KO win over Raphael Assuncao, leaving his bantamweight ranking at #6.

Kara-France's (22-9 and one No Contest) last fight ended with a walk-off knockout over Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259. Beating Garbrandt would be one of the biggest feats of his career.

