Kai parcels for families affected by job losses

The delivery of food parcels to the elderly and underprivileged is continuing in Whangarei district and now includes families affected by job losses due to the pandemic.

Vehicles were lining up this morning to deliver food parcels to communities right across the Whangarei district.

"This is delivery day but we’ve been working for the past three days," says Huhana Lyndon (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Wai, Ngāpuhi).

"One day was spent cooking meals for the elderly. And we’ve got meat, fruit and vegetables and a few treats for our families."

Simon Mitchell of Ngāti Wai Trust Board says, "We got some meat donated from AFFCO and frozen vegetables from Talley's, and Eric Rush at New World has helped us get a lot of meat as well. So that's all going out to the whānau, as well as a few staples - cabbages, onions and carrots - to go with the meat."

Today over 200 households across the region will receive these food parcels.

"You know, the smallest things make the biggest difference," says Te Awhina Aramoana, who is assisting with the deliveries. "It helps in so many ways, I wouldn’t even know where to begin to describe. In Otangarei as a community, they feel the impact of all the work that goes on."

Ropata Diamond of Ngāti Wai Trust Board says, "We had our nannas and mothers cooking up a storm in the marae kitchen to feed our elders. Dishes like spaghetti bolognese, rice pudding and macaroni and cheese, that sort of food. And it was beautiful and so delicious."

It is a collaboration of Ngāti Wai Trust Board, Te Manawaroa o Ngāti Hine and Te Runanga-a-Iwi o Ngāpuhi in Whangārei, with all the support work done by volunteers.

"Yeah, it's massive, it's been a massive undertaking this past six weeks, and especially this weekend delivering meals and all this kai in the back," says Mitchell.

"We’re going for another week next week but then I think people's needs will change. So we’re looking at that and how we can address people's needs into the future. It might not be kai, it might be different things, so we’re looking at that."

"We are still here to help care for our elders and all those who are now jobless and underprivileged," adds Diamond.