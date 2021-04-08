Kai: a window to the Māori world

Celebrity chefs Karena and Kasey Bird have been on a Te Reo Māori journey over the past two years.

Today they are showcasing a Māori world view through their culinary arts – from Māori gods and their associated foods to the Māori language also being served up on a plate for those hungry to learn.

“Our Māori world is amazing and there are many great things within it,” Kasey says. “If we can both find ways of celebrating the Māori world in what we do, we will do it and show it to the world.”

Sister Karena says, “For me the Māori language settles me and I know who I am. My language fills my spirit. ”

Taiao - Food of The Gods is their newest mahi. They put their culinary skills to work connecting food and Māori gods, such as seafood representing Tangaora and chicken representing Tane Mahuta.

This is their seventh week hosted by Kitchen Takeover. They decide and create each menu, lighting, music and cater for up to 200 people each time. More than 1500 people have already tasted their food and heard their stories about atua Māori.

It is a six-course meal people buy tickets for (at $180 a pop) and a message goes out to share the secret destination hours before the event.

Three years ago these two Te Arawa favourites from Maketu knew little of the Māori language. After travelling the world they longed to learn the Māori language. They went to the University of Waikato for one year to learn. Their mother was a kaiako Te Reo Māori and now their father is also learning.

Not only is delivering high-quality Māori cuisine important but also how they manāki their guests as they can be their biggest judge on the night.

“Māori love this fine dining. And that’s a worry for us, oh do they like the food? Are they glad they came?” Kasey says.

“For us, they are the real judges of our dinners.”

Tickets can still be bought for the last few events. Go to Kitchen Takeover Tauranga.

They are also writing a Te Reo Māori book for tamariki soon to be published.