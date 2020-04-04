Kaikohe shoppers warned to check for COVID-19 symptoms

Northland DHB has advised that the public to keep a close eye on their health following confirmation of a supermarket worker in Kaikohe who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, there are 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northland, and one probable case.

There are currently NO confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northland hospitals, 10 are self-isolating at home and 4 have recovered.

Northland Public Health Officials are advising anyone who shopped at New World Kaikohe between 20 and 30 March to keep a close eye on their health.

Northland DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Catherine Jackson says this is a good reminder to stay at home if you are not well.

“While I acknowledge our community will feel concerned, you only need to be tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19.”

Supermarkets are essential services during Alert Level 4 of the COVID-19 response.

Northland DHB confirmed that the management and team at New World in Kaikohe have taken all the necessary precautions to provide a safe environment for their customers.

They have also confirmed seven Community Based Testing Centres throughout Northland including Kaitāia, and say these centres have been in place for over two weeks.

Add to... Log in to add this video to a playlist.

Read more:

*If you need medical advice, call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453.