Kaikohe whānau seek help to establish Kaupapa Māori centre for kids with disabilities

Manga Tangaroa is cheerful inquisitive 3 year old who was born with severe brain damage. His whānau has chosen not to focus on disability but rather on his possibilities.

While there are no real appropriate reo Māori education facilities for him that can cater to both physical needs and Te Reo Māori, members of his whānau are taking matters into their own hands bybuilding him one.

“Ko Manga Tangaroa taku tino karangatanga i tēnei ao. He tamaiti motuhake. Tēnei tamaiti ka kiia nei he tama-ariki i runga i tona aroha nui ki te tangata katoa”

“Manga Tangaroa is my greatest calling in this world. He’s a one of a kind. We consider my son a ‘tama-ariki’ or child of God for the love that he has for people"

At week 36 of Clara Aperahama-Kopa's pregnancy, she says she was encouraged to terminate her pregnancy because of her child's brain damage but that was absolutely out of the question for her and their whānau

A place to learn

This whānau is passionate about Te Reo Māori and Te Ao. Māori - but the basics, such as attending a total immersion centre - were not possible for Manga.

Horekau he wāhi ako, he kura ako mōna. nā te nui o ōna māuiuitanga. Me taku pouri i aua wā me te whakaaro 'why should my baby miss out'

“Theres nowhere for him to learn, a school for him because of his illnesses. I’m saddened because 'why should my baby miss out?'”

In 2017, they sold their house in Auckland, freeing up pūtea to repurpose their family homestead in Kaikohe to be a fully accessible and total immersion puna reo. Its nearing completion

“He wāhi tino motuhake, me ngā rongo a tinana katoa te rongo a-taringa a-kanohi a-ringaringa ā wairua.”

“It’s a unique place, to stimulate all senses, physical, audio, visual, tactile and spirit.”

Call for help

The whānau have invested upward of $600,000 of their own pūtea to make this dream become a reality. They have exhausted their finances and are now reaching out for help to buy equipment for the centre.

Mobility vehicle, hoists and sensory equipment with an approximate total of $80,000 are needed – they’ve established a givealittle page to help get the funds.

The Ministry of Education was contacted for comment.

Its a whānau effort - Manga Tangaroa’s great-uncle Tawio Davis of Whaout Builders is helping with the build and his aunty, Letitia is gaining lots of public interest on the social media platform, Tik Tok.

Music is a big part of Manga Tangaroa’s life because it's healing and therapeutic.

“We all love singing to him. But when he hears that soul music, ka puta tetahi atu wairua harihari, wairua hihiko i a ia” Aperahama Kopa said

A whānau and community effort helping to engage extraordinary children like Manga Tangaro.