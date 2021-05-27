Kaikōura pāua fishery may re-open again

Fisheries New Zealand is seeking public feedback to re-open the Kaikōura coastline to pāua fishing.

Shellfish and seaweed closures were introduced when the 2016 Kaikōura earthquakes caused an uplift in the seabed and coastline, affecting the marine environment including the pāua fishery.

Rachel Vaughan, the chair of the Kaikōura environmental group, Te Korowai o te Tai o Marokura, says reopening the fishery will benefit the community but sustainability could become an issue if recreational and commercial takes are allowed.

"We've had some form of customary take over the last few years. We understand that hasn't impacted stocks considerably but the areas have been monitored quite closely.”

A recent survey shows an overall increase in adult and juvenile pāua and a build-up of large pāua in areas close to shore.

The Kaikōura Marine Guardians, a statutory advisory committee representing interests from across the sectors, has recommended options to ensure a rebuild of the fishery including lowering the daily limit per person and a larger minimum legal size for pāua.