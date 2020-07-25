Kaipara region to receive $3m community infrastructure investment

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones. Photo/File

The government is investing $3 million into community infrastructure in Mangawhai and Kaiwaka in Northland, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has announced.

“Three projects in the Kaipara region have been funded to improve much-needed infrastructure in these growing communities north of Auckland. They will also provide jobs and training opportunities,” Minister Jones says.

Kaipara District Council will receive $2.4 million towards the construction of an 8 km shared pathway in Mangawhai. The paths will connect Mangawhai’s village, town and heads with a network of off-road paths providing access to the community’s education and recreation facilities.

“Users will be able to use the walking and cycling paths to get to school, work, the shops and for recreation. This is something the local community has been seeking for a long time.”

The council will also receive $750,000 to build two footbridges that will provide safer access to the town centre than trying to cross the busy State Highway 1.

“Kaiwaka is an area that is growing in importance as people spread from Auckland and find new places to live. The new footbridges will open up more recreational space and access to parts of the upper Kaipara Harbour.”

In addition to the access infrastructure, the government is providing $600,000 to the Mangawhai Historic Wharf Trust to rebuild the historic wharf and create a new focal point for the community.

“The trust will manage the project to re-establish an important piece of the harbour and community history while providing an amenity for recreational use.

“The new wharf will provide a great gathering point, a base for water activities and a platform for families to launch their water adventures or just sit and enjoy the stunning scenery,” Minister Jones says.

The new-look wharf will be a floating pontoon accessed by a gangway to allow all-tide access to the water. It will be built beside the Mangawhai Tavern which is also undergoing a comprehensive restoration.