Kairangahau Māori to launch podcast dissecting rangatahi housing issue

From left, Hanna-Marie Monga and Maia Ratana.

A team of Māori researchers are working alongside communities to create a repository of knowledge and resources dedicated to ensuring housing security for rangatahi Māori.

Tātaiwhetu ki te Rangi, He Rangatahi ki te Kāinga is a four-year research project investigating pathways to safe, secure and affordable homes for youth in Tāmaki Makaurau. It will also explore potential kāinga (housing) innovations designed to support Māori intergenerational housing aspirations.

Led by Ngā Wai A Te Tūī Māori and Indigenous Research Centre with the support of BBHTC, early research from the project has already identified a severe lack of reliable data and support services available for rangatahi.

The Rangatahi ki te Kāinga team includes Maia Ratana (Te Arawa, Ngā Rauru Kiitahi, Ngāti Raukawa), Jacqueline Paul (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), Pania Newton (Ngāpuhi, Waikato, Te Rarawa), Hanna-Marie Monga (Ngāti Whātua, Te Uri o Hau, Cook Islands), and Grace Walker (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāruahine).



Credit: YouTube / Building Better Homes, Towns & Cities.

As part of the project, a podcast series is in production. It provides youth with a platform to share their experience and highlight innovative solution-focused approaches to combating housing deprivation.

Architecture lecturer Maia Ratana says she was alarmed to discover how difficult and distressing the process of accessing support was for rangatahi Māori.

“A big part of the problem is there are no obvious pathways or clarity of information for rangatahi finding themselves with nowhere to stay at night. Unless they are already aware or in connection with providers like Lifewise, Mā Te Huruhuru or the Salvation Army, youth looking for answers to basic questions won’t find it.”

Under the guidance of Professor Jenny Lee-Morgan (Waikato-Tainui), the team hopes to address a dire need for innovative rangatahi-led solutions in the housing sector.

“Without transformative change the increasing housing prices, excessive cost of living and shortage of houses in Tāmaki Makaurau will hit rangatahi Māori the hardest," says Professor Lee-Morgan. "Delivering safe, secure, and affordable housing through socially cohesive processes that support the development of stronger and resilient Māori communities is absolutely vital."

Spotlight on housing realities

Jacqueline Paul has dedicated her career to addressing housing deprivation for Māori. She is now studying for a doctorate of philosophy in the Department of Urban Studies and Planning at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States.

She says this project will shine a spotlight on the housing realities for rangatahi Māori and play a critical role in better understanding whānau-centred housing.

“We hope to enhance awareness and understanding of the diverse needs of whānau in Tāmaki Makaurau and we hope to contribute to developing new pathways to support Māori housing outcomes.”

Pania Newton is playing a key role in the development of Papakāinga for her whānau and iwi. In 2019 she led a peaceful protest to prevent the development of housing on sacred whenua at Ihumātao and says “an awe-inspiring interest and resurgence of papakāinga housing” is being seen.

Master of Architecture graduate Hanna-Marie Monga is using her expertise to contribute to architectural design practice focused on South Auckland Communities. Her passion is housing Pasifika and Māori whānau in culturally appropriate spaces designed to enable and encourage intergenerational living in urban environments.

“Homeownership can provide a pathway to independence, security, and success," Monga says. "How can rangatahi achieve home ownership with Tāmaki housing prices being further out of reach and unattainable?”

The team plans to release the podcast series early next year.