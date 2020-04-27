Kaitāia charity continues to help whānau during lockdown - 12.30pm Newsbreak

Taranaki Iwi say that it’s essential install checkpoints in their rohe. They want the north and south ends of their rohe protected as the country moves to Alert Level Three. Ngāti Ruanui Rūnanga CEO, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says that COVID-19 testing rates among Māori in her rohe are low. She also says that Māori are particularly at risk.

Ricky Houghton of He Korowai Trust, has been living at the Trust's premises since day one of the lockdown, along with the three other kaimahi and 20 whānau.

In the Waikato, a small Māori Business has been forced to close its doors. This comes because the business has had no income due to COVID-19. Rangiriri Cafe manager Brad Totorewa is concerned that the powers that be are concerned for small businesses.

At midnight tonight, the country scales down to Alert Level Three. Hangi Master Rewi Spraggon is chomping at the bit to reopen his hangī business tomorrow.